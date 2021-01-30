Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Up 9.5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.60. 2,152,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,068,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,174,037.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,614 shares of company stock worth $27,556,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

