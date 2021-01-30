Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.