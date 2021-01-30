Social Send Trading Down 1% Today (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $704,782.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Social Send has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001323 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.