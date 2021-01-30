Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,918. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

