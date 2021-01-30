Societe Generale Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

