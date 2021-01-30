Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 101.2% in January

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 153,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,803. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

