SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,952,000 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 20,189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,840.0 days.

SOHO China stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

