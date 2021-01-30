Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.49. 538,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 410,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $704.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.