SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 8.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price was up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $311.35 and last traded at $309.74. Approximately 1,205,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,569,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

