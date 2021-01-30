Solaris (XLR) Reaches Market Cap of $476,685.64

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Solaris has a market cap of $476,685.64 and approximately $42,506.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solaris has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

