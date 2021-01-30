South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.42

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and traded as low as $141.08. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 257,113 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

South32 Limited (S32.L) Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

