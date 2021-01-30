Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.07 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

