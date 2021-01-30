SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.00.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

