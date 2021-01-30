SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Shares Up 0.6%

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.75. 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 54.62% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

