SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 61.66% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

