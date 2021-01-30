Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.09

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $14.56. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 20,233 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Special Opportunities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

