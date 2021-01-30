Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00194569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000236 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009856 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

