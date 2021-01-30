Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $23.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

SFM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 3,432,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 118,343 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

