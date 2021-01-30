St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.92

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $346.92 and traded as high as $389.50. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $388.50, with a volume of 224,748 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

About St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

