Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.83 ($71.57).

ETR:STM opened at €61.75 ($72.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.38. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €66.25 ($77.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

