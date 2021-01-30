Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:STND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Standard AVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

