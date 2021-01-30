Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 27,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

