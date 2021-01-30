Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 27,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.