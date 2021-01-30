Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

SBUX stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

