Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 3,428,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,494. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

