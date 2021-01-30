SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0004

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $66,599.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00942028 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

