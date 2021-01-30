Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLJF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

