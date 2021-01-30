Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

