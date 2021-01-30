Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.