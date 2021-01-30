Stephen Bowler Buys 4,865 Shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Stock

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

Shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.71. IGas Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.22 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

