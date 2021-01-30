stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $1,343.47

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $2,902.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,343.47 or 0.03889196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

