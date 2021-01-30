SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £428.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

SThree plc (STEM.L) Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

