Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.86.

SSTK stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

