Stipend (SPD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $241,673.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,825.45 or 1.00149809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00954184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00304209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00189216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00030012 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.