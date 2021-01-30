STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2021

Shares of STM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

