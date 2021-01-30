Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 89,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the average volume of 4,778 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

