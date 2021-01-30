Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

