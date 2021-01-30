Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

