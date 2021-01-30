Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:EDF opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $69,338.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,001.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

