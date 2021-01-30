Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

