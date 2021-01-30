Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.40. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,836,717 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.