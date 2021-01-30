Strategic Wealth Designers Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.