StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $926,093.54 and $856.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,327,989,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,914,794,861 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

