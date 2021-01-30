Strs Ohio Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.94 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

