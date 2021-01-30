Strs Ohio Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 425.18 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,924,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $14,114,792.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,499,692 shares of company stock worth $52,031,994. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

