Strs Ohio Purchases 5,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.