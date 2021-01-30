Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.24 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

