Strs Ohio Sells 3,471 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,986 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

