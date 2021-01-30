Strs Ohio Trims Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

