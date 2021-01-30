Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

